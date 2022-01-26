Man pleads not guilty to flight to avoid arrest, theft and assault of officer in York County

A state patrol helicopter was summoned and as the pursuit continued eastbound, it is alleged Galvan made many attempts to come up behind eastbound vehicles at a high rate of speed in an effort to make them crash. It is also alleged Galvan attempted “many dangerous maneuvers to elude law enforcement as he entered Seward County. He exited at the Utica exit and then got back at the interstate at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued eastbound as it exited at the Goehner exit and then went northbound over the overpass and then westbound back to Interstate 80. As it got to the interstate, he braked hard to go into the median and turn around to go back east on Interstate 80. Speeds fluctuated as high as 128 mph and usually stayed in the low 100s. Several attempts to spike the tires in Seward County eventually resulted in a successful spike, but the pursuit continued until finally one of the vehicle’s tires went low enough to cause it to split and Galvan lost control at a high rate of speed. The car struck a shoulder guardrail hard and the vehicle was disabled as the vehicle went into the median and stopped.