Man pleads not guilty to flight to avoid arrest, theft and assault of officer in York County

YORK – David Galvan, 38, of Lincoln is accused of taking law enforcement on a high speed chase through York County in a stolen vehicle.
That alleged action has resulted in three felony and two misdemeanor charges – and this week, Galvan pleaded not guilty to all five charges in York County District Court where his arraignment proceedings were held.
According to court documents, law enforcement was informed of a male suspect – Galvan – who had stolen a BB handgun from a Bommgaars store in Central City and then fled in a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in Lincoln. That same vehicle was the one a man with the same description had earlier gassed up with stolen fuel in Merrick County.
Law enforcement units converged in the areas of Hamilton, Polk and Merrick Counties to locate the suspect and the vehicle and about 15 minutes after the Bommgaars theft, the same vehicle and suspect were reported to have been at a gas station in Hordville where gas was stolen.
“Troopers and York County deputies began a pursuit of the vehicle as it was southbound on Highway 81 between Benedict and the junction of Highway 66 in York County. The vehicle went into oncoming traffic multiple times and an attempt to spike the tires as it came to the City of York at the Highway 34 junction was unsuccessful.”
The vehicle went onto Interstate 80 at the York eastbound onramp area and the pursuit continued eastbound. It is alleged Galvan tried several times to hit a state patrol car.
A state patrol helicopter was summoned and as the pursuit continued eastbound, it is alleged Galvan made many attempts to come up behind eastbound vehicles at a high rate of speed in an effort to make them crash. It is also alleged Galvan attempted “many dangerous maneuvers to elude law enforcement as he entered Seward County. He exited at the Utica exit and then got back at the interstate at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued eastbound as it exited at the Goehner exit and then went northbound over the overpass and then westbound back to Interstate 80. As it got to the interstate, he braked hard to go into the median and turn around to go back east on Interstate 80. Speeds fluctuated as high as 128 mph and usually stayed in the low 100s. Several attempts to spike the tires in Seward County eventually resulted in a successful spike, but the pursuit continued until finally one of the vehicle’s tires went low enough to cause it to split and Galvan lost control at a high rate of speed. The car struck a shoulder guardrail hard and the vehicle was disabled as the vehicle went into the median and stopped.
“Comments were given to Galvan to show his hands and not come out with the BB gun,” court documents indicate. “After approximately three minutes of negotiations, he slowly crawled out the driver’s window feet first, keeping his hands in the vehicle as to not show what he had in them. Multiple more commands were given to him as he stood outside the car with his hands in the car. A less lethal bean bag was deployed, and while it did not make contact with Galvan, it struck the driver’s mirror which caused him to give up and show his hands.”
Galvan complained about his elbows and knee hurting, so he was taken to York General Hospital for a medical check and was later released to be taken to the Merrick County Jail.
In York County, he has been charged with theft with a value of more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, attempting to assault an officer using a vehicle, driving under revocation and willful reckless driving. In Merrick County he is charged with theft of services, theft of property by shoplifting and possession of stolen property with a value of more than $5,000. In Hamilton County, he is charged with theft of services.
He was also arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from Hall County, which is in regard to a parole violation from an original charge of assault which earlier sent Galvan to the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Upon his not guilty plea in York County, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial for May 24.