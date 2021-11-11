Man pleads not guilty to fleeing, trying to hide from deputies

YORK – Joshua Bullers, 41, of Lincoln, has been formally charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest after allegedly running from deputies and hiding after running on foot.

This past week, he was in York County District Court for arraignment proceedings where he pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him.

It was in very early morning hours that a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle parked at a gas pump at a local business – which he had seen there, in the same location, several hours earlier.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy said he could see a man appearing to be asleep in the vehicle. Upon talking to the business clerk, she also indicated she was concerned about the vehicle and the occupant.

When the deputy ran the plates, they did not match the vehicle and the validation stickers were expired.

As the deputy was talking to the clerk, he saw the vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed.

The deputy caught up with the vehicle, according to court documents, and he activated his emergency overhead lights in order to conduct a traffic stop. But the driver – who was Bullers – did not stop and a pursuit began.