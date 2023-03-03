YORK – Marvin Luna, 28, of Tolleson, Arizona, has been arraigned in a case involving the delivery of controlled substances into York County.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 and a traffic stop was initiated due to an alleged violation.

A criminal history check showed Luna had a past involving fraud and disorderly conduct. It was also noted in the affidavit that Luna appeared to be very nervous, taking short rapid breaths and shaking. Court documents indicate Luna said his girlfriend rented the vehicle and he was taking it to Sioux City, Iowa, to get his wife and son who were staying with family members. The trooper noted several indications of criminal activity.

A police service dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, troopers allegedly found 40 pounds of THC wax.

He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was scheduled for late June in York County District Court.