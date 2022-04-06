Man pleads not guilty to 12 drug-related charges

YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, has been charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 in the middle of the night. He allegedly saw a Tesla speeding and tried to initiate a traffic stop at milemarker 346 but Tolly, the driver, didn’t pull over until milemarker 353.

The deputy also noted the license plates on the Tesla were registered as being for a different vehicle.

In court documents, the deputy says Tolly was unable to produce any documentation except for a piece of paper he said indicated he had purchased the vehicle. It was found that Tolly had a revoked driver’s license.

The deputy alleges he could see an open alcohol container in the vehicle and Tolly had watery eyes.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found multiple containers of concentrated THC as well as 596 prescription pills with Tolly having no valid prescription for any of them.

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; five counts of unlawful acts relating to drugs, all Class 3 misdemeanors; and five counts of possession of legend drugs, Class 3 misdemeanors.

A jury trial has been set in the matter for late July.