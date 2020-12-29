Man pleads not guilty in case involving drugs and child abuse

YORK – James T. Mathis, 27, of Belleville, Kan., has entered not guilty pleas to six felonies related to drugs and child abuse.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; child abuse, a Class 3A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

This case began on Nov. 3 shortly after 10:30 p.m., a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when she observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 81, just passing the intersection with County Road 7.

She said in her affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was speeding and she saw it cross the shoulder line.

A traffic stop was conducted of the Honda sedan with Kansas license plates.

The deputy said she made contact with the driver who was identified as Julieanne Bettis and the passenger, who was Mathis. The deputy said she could smell burned marijuana. She also saw a marijuana pipe and a marijuana grinder on the center console.

It was also noted that Mathis’ five-year-old son was in the back seat.