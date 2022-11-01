Man pleads not guilty after discovery of cocaine bricks, large amount of meth

YORK – A 25-year-old man from Lorton, Virginia, pleaded not guilty this past week to high-level drug charges in York County after he was allegedly caught participating in the transport of a large amount of methamphetamine and bricks of cocaine.

Tonny Guevara Chacon pleaded not guilty to possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony; delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies. His arraignment was before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

Chacon, along with three others, were arrested by troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol after a traffic stop on Interstate 80, one mile west of the Waco exit.

Due to inconsistencies in the occupants’ stories about their travel plans, a police service dog was requested. When the dog arrived, according to court documents, it alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A probable cause search was conducted.

During that search, troopers allegedly found two white Hefty bags containing methamphetamine. They also found a large sports bag containing methamphetamine and four cocaine bricks.

Court documents also note the charge of possession with intent to deliver exceptionally hazardous drug is in reference to the possession and delivery of Fentanyl.

Chacon was given a $200,000, 10% bond.

A jury trial has been set for Feb. 22.