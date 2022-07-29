Man pleads not guilty after being caught with 507 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Jose Alfredo Morales-Collins, 23, of Stockton, Calif., has pleaded not guilty in a case where York County deputies allegedly caught him in possession of 507 pounds of marijuana.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle go on the shoulder of the interstate several times. A traffic stop was initiated and Collins was found to be the driver.

The deputy could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and there were indicators that illegal activity was taking place such as it being a third party vehicle, the driver wasn’t completely sure who owned the vehicle, high vehicle mileage, the presence of energy drinks and a blanket covering the cargo area.

Court documents indicate Collins consented to a search of the vehicle and deputies found vacuum-sealed bags, in trash bags and suitcases, containing a total of 507 pounds.

He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

Following his not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for late October.