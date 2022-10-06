 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court

Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County

York County Courthouse

YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol when he saw a motorcyclist proceeding east and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

A traffic stop was initiated and court documents indicate Gray said he didn’t know that was the law in Nebraska. He also told the trooper he didn’t have his registration and he didn’t have any insurance on the motorcycle. He did give him an Adult Interstate Compact Travel Permit for Nebraska Probation and said he had just met with his probation officer in York. He said he was on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

The trooper was informed that Gray had just thrown a pipe into the ditch – which was found in the mowed grass. The pipe had white residue inside it, which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 12.

