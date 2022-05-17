Man pleads no contest in high-level methamphetamine case

YORK – A 31-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a high-level felony in a case involving a very large amount of methamphetamine in York County.

James McDonald, 31, whose addresses have been listed as both Wahoo and Lexington in court documents, appeared in York County District Court where he entered a plea as part of an agreement with the prosecution.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicles, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was McDonald and he gave consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found bags containing a large amount of methamphetamine. They also found a digital scale, 58 unused baggies, $2,500 in cash, two bags with methamphetamine residue and four glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

The weight of the methamphetamine was a half-pound.

McDonald was charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; possession of money while violating a drug-related law, a Class 4 felony; and attempt of a Class 4 felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Those charged were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing has been set for July 6.