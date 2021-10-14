Man pleads no contest after pointing gun at another driver on interstate

YORK – Mark L. Johnson, 22, of Chicago, Ill., has changed his plea in a case where he pointed a gun at another driver, in York County, on Interstate 80, in a situation he classified to officers as “road rage.”

Johnson entered his change of plea this past week in York County District Court.

He was arrested after York County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted there had been calls from two different drivers on Interstate 80 – one said Johnson pointed a gun at him and the other witness said he was in a nearby vehicle and saw Johnson point the gun.

The deputies eventually saw the Camaro in question and Johnson was the driver and sole occupant. They said he also had several traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated during which they gave him very loud verbal commands to exit his vehicle, to which he complied. According to court documents, he admitted he pointed a handgun out the window at the occupants of another car in a situation of “road rage.” The weapon, a Glock 17 model, was found lodged up underneath the steering wheel, along with a bag of marijuana.