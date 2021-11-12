Man pleads guilty to possessing meth-loaded needles

YORK – Ruben Avila, 30, of Grand Island has pleaded guilty in a case where he was accused of having meth-loaded needles in his possession in York County.

He was also charged with failure to appear, but that was dismissed because it was determined Avila was incarcerated somewhere else and was unable to appear for an earlier arraignment date.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night. In court documents, he indicates he saw a speeding vehicle in the 100 Block of North Lincoln Avenue and a traffic stop was initiated.

Avila was the driver.

According to court documents, when the officer asked for Avila’s driver’s license, he could not produce one. Rather, he gave the officer an identification card from California and a post-release identification card from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The officer said Avila told him he was coming from Grand Island and he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

An examination of Avila’s information showed he had been charged with a number of controlled substance-related offenses.

While a citation was being issued for speeding, a drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in Avila’s vehicle.