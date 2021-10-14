Man pleads guilty to criminal impersonation and possession

YORK – A change of plea took place this past week in York County District Court in a case involving criminal impersonation, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.

In October, a bench warrant was issued for Tayjuan McMullen, 27, of Lincoln who failed to show up for a status hearing in the matter. This past week, Judge James Stecker accepted his changes of plea and sentencing was scheduled.

According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated.

McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.

“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.

He said he requested consent to search and was denied.