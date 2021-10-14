Man pleads guilty to criminal impersonation and possession

YORK – A change of plea took place this past week in York County District Court in a case involving criminal impersonation, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.
In October, a bench warrant was issued for Tayjuan McMullen, 27, of Lincoln who failed to show up for a status hearing in the matter. This past week, Judge James Stecker accepted his changes of plea and sentencing was scheduled.
According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.
A traffic stop was initiated.
McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.
“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.
He said he requested consent to search and was denied.
When a drug dog was brought to the scene, it alerted to the odor of narcotics. The trooper said McMullen told him he had more than a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and several containers and packages of marijuana were discovered – McMullen told the trooper that it all belonged to him.
It was also later discovered that McMullen had two fully extraditable warrants out of Iowa.
This past week, he pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, both Class 4 felonies, each carrying a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. The charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Sentencing has been set for Dec. 20.