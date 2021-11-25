Man pleads guilty in case involving counterfeit money

YORK – Lance Onarheim, 37, of Springfield, Mo., was initially charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in York County associated with passing counterfeit money and he pleaded not guilty.

A plea agreement has been reached and he has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the eastbound rest area along Interstate 80, in York County, because someone gave a taxi driver a fake $100 bill.

The deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court that the taxi driver said at the scene he gave a man a ride to that location from Grand Island.

The deputy said when the taxi driver handed him the $100 bill, the deputy could immediately tell it was fake. The driver also said he gave the man $40 in change.

While looking around the area, the deputy said a vehicle stopped and the driver said he saw a man running to the west side of the rest area.

The deputy found a man at a gazebo, lying under a picnic table in a sleeping bag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man admitted he gave the taxi driver a fake $100 bill.