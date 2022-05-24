Man pleads guilty after scamming York County business out of more than $1,000

YORK – A Kansas City man accused of forging payout tickets for “Game of Chance” slot machines and scamming a York County business out of more than $1,000 has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Martin Ayala, 26, was formally charged in York County with two counts of first degree forgery, both Class 3 felonies, and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, both Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol contacted the York County Sheriff’s Department after a traffic stop in Butler County. The trooper said Ayala and another person were arrested after the stop when they were found with forged “Game of Chance” machine payout tickets in their possession.

During that stop, two tickets were seized that showed the business in which the payout ticket was printed – the business was in York County. Other businesses that had been scammed were also identified in the forged payout tickets, in Kansas and Nebraska.

Surveillance video at the York County business showed Ayala enter the business and sit down at the slot machine-styled “Game of Chance” inside the business. Then, a short time later, they could see Ayala and a woman approach the cashier who then paid them for the two fraudulent tickets – one being valued at $500 and the other valued at $550.

Due to a plea agreement, Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and the other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing has been set for July 19. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision.