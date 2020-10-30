Man incarcerated for trafficking heroin and meth

YORK – Last March, Steven T. Hook Jr., 38, of South Bend, Ind., pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
He was supposed to be sentenced for those convictions in June, in York County District Court – but he didn’t appear because he was in federal custody in Missouri after being caught with 35 pounds of methamphetamine.
This week, his sentencing took place in the district court, with a sentenced of incarceration being handed down by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, this case began in early February when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 and observed a motorist fail to signal and then later drive slowly in the passing lane impeding traffic.
A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy said he could smell marijuana upon making contact with the driver, who was identified as Robert Palmer. The deputy said Palmer admitted to smoking marijuana and a search was initiated of the vehicle by the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
During the search, investigators found 15.4 grams of heroin, 9.6 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycontin pills, LSD and 12.3 grams of an unknown substance.
Court documents indicate that Hook had been sleeping in the back of the vehicle. Where he had been sleeping, deputies said they found an infant nasal aspirator which had been refabricated into a methamphetamine pipe, two scales with methamphetamine residue, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun and a bag containing $5,321 in cash.
Hook was initially charged with the following:
• Count 1: Possession of 28-139 grams of heroin, a Class 1C felony
• Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
• Count 3: No drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony
• Count 4: Possession of (10-29 grams) of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony
• Count 5: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
• Count 6: No drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony
• Count 7: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
• Count 8: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony
• Count 9: Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony
• Count 10: Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony
As part of the plea agreement, the charges against Hook were amended to possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, each a Class 4 felony. He pleaded no contest to each.
This week, Hook was sentenced to a term of one year on incarceration for each remaining count. They are to be served concurrently with each other. Hook was given 86 days credit for time already served.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!