Man gets time served for meth possession

YORK – Bradley Eaton, 41, of Booneville, Miss., has been given time served in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine he purchased from a house in York County.

Eaton was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

This case began when local law enforcement stopped Eaton’s vehicle on South Lincoln Avenue because one headlight was out.

Eaton was driving a vehicle with Virginia license plates. When the plate information was run, it was found that it did not match the vehicle.

Eaton told law enforcement officers he didn’t know why the plates did not match the vehicle.

He also denied consent for a search.

A female passenger and Eaton gave conflicting stories as to where they were heading and where they were coming from.

The woman told an officer that they were coming from a local house known for having narcotics present.

The sheriff’s canine unit was dispatched and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine in a bag and a methamphetamine pipe.