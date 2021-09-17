Man gets time served for delivery of a controlled substance

YORK – This week, in York County District Court, Anthony Mitchell, 45, of Andover, Minn., was sentenced in a case initially involving three felonies related to controlled substances.
Mitchell was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal, a felony, which could add 10-60 years of additional prison time if the case results in a prison sentence.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to the delivery charge and the rest of the charges were dismissed, so he stands convicted of a Class 2A felony.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, on Interstate 80, when he stopped Mitchell’s vehicle for not having a working taillight.
Mitchell was driving and his passenger was identified as Justice Tranberg, also of Minnesota.
The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that Mitchell did not have any paperwork given to him from the rental company for the vehicle. The deputy says as he was speaking with Mitchell, he could see marijuana scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt.
The deputy asked Tranberg if there was marijuana in the vehicle, and Tranberg gestured toward the glove box. The deputy said Tranberg eventually opened the glove box and a pipe and baggie could be seen.
A county canine was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 10 pounds of marijuana in vacuumed-sealed bags, child proof plastic containers and Ziploc baggies in a large black suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle.
This week, Mitchell (who was still in custody at the county jail) appeared for sentencing. His attorney, Steve Fillman, told the court his client had successfully completed parole twice and probation once.
“Probation is recommending a straight sentence and it is warranted,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “His many past probation violations show he doesn’t follow court orders. His lengthy criminal history speaks for itself with many cases involving drugs and assaults. I do not believe he’d following the orders of the court on probation.”
Fillman asked the court to consider a sentence of 190 days with credit for time already served.
“I realize this was a big mistake,” Mitchell said to Judge James Stecker. “It was dumb, it was very ignorant.”
“You have a lengthy criminal history, regarding assaults and drugs,” Judge Stecker said to Mitchell. “This involved 10 pounds of marijuana and you are a risk to reoffend. You have not led a law abiding life for a substantial amount of time.”