Man gets three years of probation for trafficking pot through York County

YORK – Howard G. Moore, 47, whose address has been listed as both Charleston, S.C., and Lake Worth, Fla., in court documents, has been sentenced to probation after being caught trafficking marijuana through York County.

He was arrested after a large amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the county.

Moore was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. The charges were amended to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3A felony, and he pleaded guilty as part of an earlier plea agreement.

This past week, Moore appeared for sentencing before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

Moore’s attorney, Steve Fillman, told the court his client “is willing to do all the recommendations for probation. He has maintained employment and he’s been working to turn his life around. He’s accepted responsibility for his actions. What he had was for personal use, he had no intention of selling it as he was willing to share it with his friends. He hired his own attorney and he’s traveled her twice from Florida (for court hearings).”