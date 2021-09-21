Man gets three years of probation for trafficking pot through York County

YORK – Howard G. Moore, 47, whose address has been listed as both Charleston, S.C., and Lake Worth, Fla., in court documents, has been sentenced to probation after being caught trafficking marijuana through York County.
He was arrested after a large amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the county.
Moore was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. The charges were amended to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3A felony, and he pleaded guilty as part of an earlier plea agreement.
This past week, Moore appeared for sentencing before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
Moore’s attorney, Steve Fillman, told the court his client “is willing to do all the recommendations for probation. He has maintained employment and he’s been working to turn his life around. He’s accepted responsibility for his actions. What he had was for personal use, he had no intention of selling it as he was willing to share it with his friends. He hired his own attorney and he’s traveled her twice from Florida (for court hearings).”
“I messed up, I know I did,” Moore told Judge Stecker. “I was in a lot of trouble 10 years ago and then I built my life up. I know I screwed up and I accept responsibility.”
“Looking at your prior record – do you still have a warrant from Texas?” Judge Stecker asked Moore.
Moore said he was told there was a warrant for his arrest from Texas, “but I don’t know what for, I haven’t been in Texas for years.”
Judge Stecker reviewed Moore’s criminal history which included driving under suspension, theft, possession of a controlled substance, theft, two more possessions of controlled substances, another theft and prior probation violations.
“You have been to prison before, you should know better,” Judge Stecker said to Moore.
“I haven’t been in prison,” Moore responded. “I spent six months in the county jail and then did the rest of my sentence on probation for two years.”
“I will give you three years of probation with 30 days in jail to start immediately,” Judge Stecker said.
He was sentenced to two more 30-day stints in jail, on future dates, which can be waived if he is found to be compliant with the terms of his probation.