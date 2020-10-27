Man gets probation in illegal gun case

YORK – James Williams, 44, who is listed in court documents as being a transient living in York, was sentenced to probation this week, after earlier pleading no contest in a case involving his illegal possession of a firearm as he has a felony criminal record.

Williams was sentenced by York County District Judge James Stecker.

In early January, a York Police office received information that a known felon was in possession of a firearm. A clerk at a local convenience store told the officer that a man had come into the store in the early morning hours and attempted to sell a gun to her, which he described as a 22-caliber (according to court documents).

“She said that the gun was wrapped in clothes but she could tell it was a firearm,” the police officer wrote in his affidavit for the court. “I located the male and he identified himself as James Williams. Checking his criminal history showed that he is a convicted felon. He said the gun was owned by his friend and he never had it in his possession, but he admitted to trying to sell it to the clerk (at the convenience store).”

The officer said Williams told him the location of the gun and the gun was recovered where he said it was located.

The gun was a 12 gauge shotgun.