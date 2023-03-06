YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to probation in a case involving cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County.

Charles Vrana appeared for sentencing this past week in York County District Court. He had been initially charged with third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest. He initially pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department was informed about reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 80. There were multiple reports of a black or gray pickup truck that was all over the roadway and last seen heading east from mile marker 349 (one mile east of the Bradshaw exit).

The affidavit says deputies saw the vehicle “come to a stop in the (passing) lane of travel and two vehicles traveling behind it had to merge into the driving lane to avoid a collision. One of the vehicles had to unsafely cut off a semi-truck to avoid a collision with the pickup truck.”

A deputy activated his lights and Vrana, the driver of the pickup truck, pulled off onto the shoulder.

The deputy had Vrana exit the vehicle and could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his person. Court documents indicate field sobriety tests indicated impairment.

Deputies also saw a device, in the pickup, which is typically used to ingest drugs.

They said Vrana would not submit to a preliminary breath test and he was arrested.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a bag containing 6.7 grams of cocaine, concentrated cannabis, a marijuana grinder and two empty Fireball whiskey shooters.

At the York County Jail, Vrana submitted to a chemical test with indicated a blood alcohol content to .128 – which is 1 ½ times the legal limit.

In talking with six reporting parties, the investigating deputy said in court documents, “it appeared Vrana was driving in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of travel at different points in time. The driving behavior seen by these people included driving in the median, driving on the shoulder, improper passing, speeding in excess of 93 mph, failing to stay in a lane, varying speed from slow to fast, passing vehicles on the shoulder and hitting several reflectors mounted on posts just east of York. One reporting party thought the pickup driver was purposefully trying to push cars off the road and described the event as something she had never seen before.”

In a review of his criminal history, it was discovered Vrana is a multi-state offender with criminal histories in Nebraska and Utah. He has two convictions in Utah for impaired driving and a prior conviction for DUI out of Douglas County in Nebraska.

Later in the case, a plea agreement was reached. One count of possession of a controlled substance was amended down to third offense driving while intoxicated and then further amended down to second offense DUI. Another count of possession of a controlled substance was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony. One count of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed. The charge of willful reckless driving remained, as did the charge of refusal to submit to a pre-test.

This past week, he was sentenced to two years of traditional probation, 10 days in jail to be served immediately, two 30-day and one 20-day stints in jail to be served in the future which can be waived if he is found in compliance with his probation terms, a $500 fine and his driver’s license was revoked for 18 months.