Man gets probation for possessing meth

YORK – Jordan Holbrook, 22, of Lincoln has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Holbrook was arrested when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Holbrook for speeding on Interstate 80. The deputy’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding two bags containing methamphetamine which weighed 1.4 grams, as well as a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Prior to sentencing this week, Judge James Stecker asked the sheriff’s department to provide chemical testing for Holbrook.

“You tested positive for amphetamine and THC,” Judge Stecker told Holbrook. “When did you last use?

Holbrook said he thought it had been two days.

“Are you under the influence now?” Judge Stecker asked, with Holbrook saying he was not.

Deputy York County Attorney Joe Selde said there were concerns because Holbrook is a high risk to offend and he is still unemployed.”