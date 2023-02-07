YORK – Bernie Smith, 47, of North Platte, has been given probation after being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County.

The case began when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the interstate and Smith was the driver.

One of the county’s drug dogs was deployed outside the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of his person resulted in the discovery of a container with marijuana inside.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding a bag containing methamphetamine which weighed 29.2 grams. The bag was found in the center arm rest storage compartment of the vehicle. Another bag was found in a storage tray on the floorboard, which contained .4 grams of methamphetamine. A glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found between the front passenger seat and the center arm rest area.

He was initially charged with possession of 28-140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Later, a plea agreement was reached and Smith pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

This past week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation. He was also ordered to three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.