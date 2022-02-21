Man gets probation for assault in Gresham

YORK – Dalton Hardisty, 22, who has varying addresses in Nebraska and Iowa, has been sentenced to probation in a case that involved threatening to kill someone and assaulting a person in Gresham.

This case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Gresham on the report of an assault.

Deputies were informed that Hardisty threatened to kill a man at a residence there and got into a physical fight with the individual. Both men sustained injuries.

The other man was cited for third degree assault.

Hardisty was arrested and charged with third degree assault and making terroristic threats, which is a Class 3A felony.

It was noted in court documents that Hardisty has a criminal history that includes numerous assaults. The affidavit of probable cause says Hardisty was charged as a minor for assault, and he was arrested for assault in 2015, arrested for assault and making terroristic threats in 2017, arrested for assault in 2019 and arrested for another assault in 2020.

Due to a plea agreement, the charges in York County against him, in this particular case, were amended to one count of third degree assault and the felony was dismissed. He was facing a possible maximum sentencing of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

This past week, he was sentenced in York County District Court to two years of traditional probation. That also includes two 30-day stints and one 20-day stint in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.