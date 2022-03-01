Man gets probation, community service for criminal impersonation, possession

YORK – Tayjuan McMullen, 29, of Lincoln has been sentenced in a case where he was convicted of criminal impersonation and possession of more than a pound of marijuana, both Class 4 felonies.

He earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated.

McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.

“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.

He said he requested consent to search and was denied.

When a drug dog was brought to the scene, it alerted to the odor of narcotics. The trooper said McMullen told him he had more than a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and several containers and packages of marijuana were discovered – McMullen told the trooper that it all belonged to him.

It was also later discovered that McMullen had two fully extraditable warrants out of Iowa.

For the conviction of criminal impersonation, he was sentenced to three years of probation. For the conviction of marijuana possession, he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service. He was also given two 15-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.