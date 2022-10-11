Man gets probation after caught with 231 pounds of pot

YORK – A 26-year-old man has been sent to prison after he was caught with 231 pounds of marijuana in his Winnebago RV in York County.

Adolfo Angel Ramos Jr. of Long Island City, N.Y., was originally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

Those were later amended down to a single count of having no drug tax stamp.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he stopped the Winnebago RV for traffic violations.

In court documents, officers said Ramos and his passenger, Andrew Urena, did not present the same information regarding their travel plans when asked questions separately. It is also stated in the affidavit that Ramos appeared to be very nervous while Urena became argumentative.

Another trooper arrived and a NSP canine alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle.

A search was conducted and inside a suitcase on the rear bed they found 1,220 packages of THC infused gummies, weighing about 122 pounds. They also found 35 heat-sealed bags containing pre-rolled marijuana joints, weighting about 109 pounds. They also found 15 packages of marijuana seeds, weighing about 75 grams. The total amount was approximately 231 pounds.

This past week, in York County District Court, Ramos Jr. was sentenced to an 18-month term in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision. He was given credit for one day already served in the York County Jail.