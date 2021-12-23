Man gets probation, $4K fine, jail, for trafficking marijuana, THC

YORK – A traffic stop on Interstate 80 led to three felony charges against a Colorado man regarding delivery of a controlled substance, possession and having no drug tax stamp – and he was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol. He saw a motorist driving on the shoulder several times, so a traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy says Dominic Cannata, 29, of Silverthorne, Colo., was the driver.

The deputy says in his affidavit he could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

During a probable cause search, the deputy found 3.75 pounds of marijuana, 100 grams of THC concentrates and three multi-colored marijuana pipes.

The deputy says Cannata told him he did not have a drug tax stamp.

The charges against Cannata were eventually amended with all dismissed but the one count of having no drug tax stamp, which is a Class 4 felony.