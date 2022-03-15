Man gets prison sentence for passing forged checks at York businesses

YORK – Bret Brewer, 41, of Blanchard, Okla., earlier pleaded guilty to five counts of felony forgery after passing forged checks at York businesses. This week, he was given a four-year prison sentence that will be served concurrently with a 30-year prison sentence he is serving right now in Iowa.

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report of forgery.

The police officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that when he arrived at the business, he spoke with several workers. He was told that a man had made two separate purchases buying chainsaws and other items. And the workers said they found out the checks he used were fake.

“When looking at the checks, you could tell they were not from a bank,” the officer says in his affidavit. “It appeared that someone had printed them and cut them from a sheet of paper. There was no perforated line as if it was torn from a checkbook. They were missing the amount box and the amount line. The routing number on the bottom was a correct number for the bank.”

The worker said he had contacted the bank and asked if it was a valid check. He was told no, and the driver’s license number on the check did not match the customer on the account.

In reviewing video recordings from inside the store, the suspect appeared to be hiding his face with his baseball hat.

Meanwhile, the bank account in question was closed after the real customer was contacted about this likely forgery situation.

The real owner of that bank account called the police and said more fake checks had been written on his account. It was discovered that more checks had been written out to other York businesses, in large amounts -- $125, $139, $204.

The police went to those businesses to review video and it was determined that it was the same man.

A few days later, the police received a call from a deputy in Cass County who said he had questions about the case. He said they had several checks written in their area. Photos were shared and Cass County law enforcement officials said they may have had contact with the suspect.

It was determined, over the course of the investigation involving law enforcement here and in Cass County, that the suspect was Bret Brewer – who incidentally had been using his brother’s identity and going as Chad Brewer. It was also discovered that Bret Brewer had an active warrant in Adams County.

This week, in York County District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons explained how Brewer’s current 30-year sentence in Iowa began with a conviction after he was arrested here for this case.

“He has fully accepted responsibility for this and we are asking for concurrent sentences,” said Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr.

“You are currently incarcerated, you have a lengthy criminal record and you have a long sentence that you are currently serving in Iowa,” Judge James Stecker said to Brewer. “You are high risk to re-offend and you are not suitable for probation.”

Brewer was sentenced to four years in prison for each of the five counts of forgery. They will be served concurrently with each other and with the sentence he is currently serving. So in other words, this prison sentence will be finished before he completes the sentence in Iowa.