Man gets plea deal after being caught with 507 pounds of pot

YORK – Jose Alfredo Morales-Collins, 23, of Stockton, Calif., is the recipient of a plea agreement in a case where York County deputies caught him in possession of 507 pounds of marijuana.

He appeared in York County District Court this week.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle go on the shoulder of the interstate several times. A traffic stop was initiated and Collins was found to be the driver.

The deputy could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and there were indicators that illegal activity was taking place such as it being a third party vehicle, the driver wasn’t completely sure who owned the vehicle, high vehicle mileage, the presence of energy drinks and a blanket covering the cargo area.

Court documents indicate Collins consented to a search of the vehicle and deputies found vacuum-sealed bags, in trash bags and suitcases, containing a total of 507 pounds.

He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

This week, Collins pleaded no contest possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony. In return for his change of plea to that amended charge, counts of possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp were dismissed.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing has been set in York County District Court for March 13.