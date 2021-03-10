Man gets jail time for selling drugs in York County

YORK – A 52-year-old Grand Island man has been sentenced to jail for possessing and selling drugs in York County.

James N. Noble was sentenced this week by District Court Judge James Stecker.

This case began (according to court documents and factual basis proceedings earlier provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis) a confidential informant arranged a drug buy in York and two separate transactions were witnessed by investigators.

The transactions took place in a trailer park in York after Noble went to a known drug house to purchase marijuana.

Officers recorded, listened to and watched the transactions take place and then seized the marijuana following the buys.

He had been in a period of post-release supervision, regarding this case, but that was revoked and Noble was re-sentenced.

“He has expressed that he doesn’t want probation,” York County Attorney John Lyons said to the court this week, during sentencing proceedings. He has had a lack of compliance due to his continued drug use and I don’t think there is any alternative but for a straight sentence.”