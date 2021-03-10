Man gets jail time for selling drugs in York County

YORK – A 52-year-old Grand Island man has been sentenced to jail for possessing and selling drugs in York County.
James N. Noble was sentenced this week by District Court Judge James Stecker.
This case began (according to court documents and factual basis proceedings earlier provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis) a confidential informant arranged a drug buy in York and two separate transactions were witnessed by investigators.
The transactions took place in a trailer park in York after Noble went to a known drug house to purchase marijuana.
Officers recorded, listened to and watched the transactions take place and then seized the marijuana following the buys.
He had been in a period of post-release supervision, regarding this case, but that was revoked and Noble was re-sentenced.
“He has expressed that he doesn’t want probation,” York County Attorney John Lyons said to the court this week, during sentencing proceedings. He has had a lack of compliance due to his continued drug use and I don’t think there is any alternative but for a straight sentence.”
“We are asking for probation,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “He has had opportunities that he has not taken advantage of. He needs to get back and take care of his family. He understands he must change his ways.”
“I need to get home to my family,” Noble said. “I was doing good, and then I messed up.”
“Your prior criminal history includes assault, assaulting an officer, a DUI, many driving under suspensions. This involved selling a controlled substance,” Judge Stecker said to Noble. “Then, you tested positive, you refused to test (while on post-release supervision). I understand you want to get back to your family but you have demonstrated that you will not comply with probation. Probation is revoked.”
Noble was sentenced to a year in jail with 81 days of credit, to be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision.