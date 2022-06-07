Man gets jail time for driving high, being in accident

YORK – A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to jail in a case where he was accused of being high on drugs when driving a car involved in an accident during which a passenger broke his neck.

The accident happened approximately 4:50 a.m., on Sept. 28, and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene on Interstate 80 one mile west of the Waco exit.

When they arrived, they saw a SUV in the ditch on the north side of the interstate and the driver, identified as Marvin Beckles of Charles City, Iowa, was standing outside the driver’s door.

Two passengers were injured and were cared for on the scene by local first responders.

In court documents, the deputies said it appeared the vehicle had rolled several times and there was a strong odor of burned marijuana throughout the interior of the vehicle. They said Beckles appeared to be disoriented but uninjured. He said he was driver and “unaware of how the accident occurred and he could provide no detail as to how the vehicle left the roadway. He agreed to submit to a series of standardized field sobriety tests to ensure he could safely operate a motor vehicle” and the deputy said, in his opinion, “he showed signs, symptoms and clues of impairment. He admitted to using marijuana earlier, at 9 p.m.; then later he changed his timeframe and admitted to smoking sometime between 10 and 11 p.m.”

It was noted in court documents, Beckles had a blood alcohol content of .000.

The deputy said “it was his opinion Beckles was under the influence of cannabis and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.” A drug influence evaluation was administered and the conclusion was the same.

At the York County Jail, according to court documents, Beckles “admitted to jail staff that he used methamphetamine and estimated last use to be four days ago.”

Due to their injuries, Beckles’ passengers were taken by ambulance to York General Hospital, with one being diagnosed with a broken neck.

It was also found that Beckles’ driver’s license was suspended and he possessed an identification card in California which did not permit him to operate a motor vehicle. They also found Beckles is a multi-state offender with a criminal history in 12 different states: Illinois, California, Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Rhode Island, Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming and South Carolina. It was also found he had a warrant for his arrest in Ohio.

This past week in York County District Court, Beckles was sentenced to a year in jail for attempt of a Class 3A felony. He was also given credit for 245 days already served and he was ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.