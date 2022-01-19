 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man gets jail, probation for transporting large amount of concentrated THC
Man gets jail, probation for transporting large amount of concentrated THC

Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Alan R. Foster, III, 20, of Seymour, Tenn., has been sentenced to a term of 30 days in the York County Jail and three years of traditional probation after being caught with a large amount of concentrated THC.

His vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit by a deputy working for the York County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic infraction.

During that stop, it was discovered he had possession of the controlled substances and he was arrested.

Initially he was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Those were amended to one count of possession, a Class 4 felony.

He was also sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

