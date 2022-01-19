Man gets jail, probation for transporting large amount of concentrated THC

YORK – Alan R. Foster, III, 20, of Seymour, Tenn., has been sentenced to a term of 30 days in the York County Jail and three years of traditional probation after being caught with a large amount of concentrated THC.

His vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit by a deputy working for the York County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic infraction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During that stop, it was discovered he had possession of the controlled substances and he was arrested.

Initially he was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Those were amended to one count of possession, a Class 4 felony.

He was also sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.