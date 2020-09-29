Man gets jail, hefty fine for hauling 100 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Carlos Oden, 39, of Chicago, Ill., has been sentenced to jail and ordered to pay $6,750 in restitution/fines after being caught with 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

Oden was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

The traffic stop was conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Department on Interstate 80, near the Bradshaw exit. According to sheriff’s deputies, the stop was conducted after a traffic violation.

“Throughout conversation with the occupants, the deputy detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle. The odor was confirmed by the deputy's drug sniffing K-9 partner, Loki. Due to multiple other indicators that criminal activity was afoot, a subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded approximately 100 pounds of marijuana,” said York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand, at the time of Oden’s arrest.

One count of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Oden pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class 4 felony. He was sentenced to pay the hefty fine/restitution, as well as being ordered to three years of traditional probation.

To the charge of having no drug tax stamp, Oden pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for one day already served. He was also sentenced to a 30-day stint in jail, to be served next year, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.