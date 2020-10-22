Man gets jail for possession of a large amount of methamphetamine

YORK – Lance S. Smith, whose addresses have been listed as both Newman Grove and Albion, has been sentenced to jail in a case involving the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

When Smith was arrested, back in October, 2019, York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand explained the situation. He said a deputy with the sheriff’s office was on regular patrol when a disabled vehicle was spotted near Road 5 on Highway 81.

“The vehicle was a green Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Nebraska license plates,” Investigator Hildebrand explained. “A male and a female were seen outside the vehicle, looking underneath the hood. The deputy stopped to offer roadside assistance and spoke with the individuals who were identified as Shayla K. Johnson and Lance C. Smith II, both of Newman Grove, Nebraska.

“Due to inconsistent stories between the individuals at the scene and numerous indicators of drug trafficking, a narcotics detention canine was deployed on the vehicle,” Hildebrand said further. “The canine alerted and indicated to the presence of the odor of illicit drugs emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.”