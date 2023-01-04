Man gets 69 days for drug possession

YORK – Melvin Small Jr., 31, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty this week to drug possession and was sentenced to 69 days – already served.

Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued for Small after he failed to show up for his arraignment in York County District Court.

This week, he was present.

Small was first bound over on two Class 4 felonies – possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. These charges stemmed from a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff’s Department on Interstate 80 at the Bradshaw exit. During that stop, Small was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of marijuana.

Following his subsequent failure to appear in court, while he was out on bond, a new, additional Class 4 felony was filed against him.

Class 4 felonies carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.

This week, he appeared for a change of plea and was sentenced immediately afterward, per his request.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. In return for that guilty plea, the prosecution dismissed the charges of failure to appear and having no drug tax stamp.

Small was sentenced to 69 days in the York County Jail, but he was also given credit for 69 days he has already served. Upon his sentence, he was able to leave on his own accord, due to time already being served.