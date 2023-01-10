Man gets 5-9 years in prison for assaulting York County deputy

YORK – Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody with the Nebraska Department of Corrections, has been sentenced to a term of 5-9 years in prison for assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

He, along with Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County.

The case began in the middle of the night when the deputy saw a vehicle without license plates leave the interstate at the Bradshaw exit. The vehicle then immediately got back onto the interstate and a traffic stop was initiated.

Martinez claimed to have the name of Angel Navar. The deputy said Martinez gave him someone else’s license and the intransit sticker did not look legitimate.

According to court documents, Martinez handed the deputy a bag with a large amount of methamphetamine inside it – right before he shoved the deputy with both hands and started to run south in the ditch. The deputy said they tripped and rolled down the hill, with Martinez on top of him who was trying to grab his taser. Martinez yelled for the deputy to give him his gun and grabbed the deputy’s throat and choked him until he could not breathe — until the deputy could punch Martinez in the left side of his face. Then Martinez punched the deputy twice in the head.

Another deputy arrived, which spooked Martinesz, and the deputy was able to get control of him.

Meanwhile, Marengo was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as if she was waiting for Martinez to get in so they could leave.

His real identity was discovered and deputies learned he was on federal probation. A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which 18 grams of marijuana were found along with $1,268 in cash, two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, a half gram of methamphetamine in a bag and 27 grams of methamphetamine that spilled onto the ground where the deputy and the driver had their altercation.

Initially, Martinez was charged with possession of 10-22 grams of methamphetamine, strangulation, criminal impersonation, no drug tax stamp, possession of money during a drug violation, false reporting, obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of one ounce of marijuana and being a habitual criminal. All those charges were dismissed and the only remaining charge is assault of an officer, to which Martinez pleaded guilty.

The remaining charge and resulting conviction is a Class 1D felony that carried a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison.

The prison sentence was handed down this week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.