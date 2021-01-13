Man gets 18 months in prison for forgery in York County

YORK – Justin Stevens, 39, of Grand Island (whose address has also been listed as Stromsburg in court documents) has been sentenced to a term of 18 months in prison for forgery that he committed in York County.

He was sentenced this week by York County District Judge James Stecker.

According to the affidavit for his arrest warrant, the case was investigated by the York Police Department.

This case began when a YPD officer was dispatched to a local business where they were reporting possible check fraud.

The officer, according to court documents, was told that a vehicle had pulled up to a pump and the driver got $13.50 worth of gas. The man who pumped the fuel was described to the officer – his physical description also included that he had a star tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The business representative said the man purchased a number of products inside the store as well, with his total bill coming to $45.31. They said the man paid for the items and the gas with a check written out for $71.81 and he was given $26.50 in change. The check he presented was completely written out, except for the total. And the check belonged to a woman with an address in Cairo.

