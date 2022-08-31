Man gets 127 days jail for running naked in traffic

YORK – A naked man, who was running in traffic on Interstate 80 last December, has been sentenced to 127 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Enrique Mendez, 29, of Montebello, Calif., was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

On Dec. 27, at 3:26 a.m., deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Bradshaw exit.

They were dispatched on the report of a “male in the nude who was running in and out of traffic on foot.”

Upon their arrival, according to court documents, they saw a heavy-set man with no shirt or pants on. They said he was “walking very strangely” around a Chevrolet Malibu. They said when asking him what he was doing, he stated “he had lost his car’s key while removing his clothes and waving for help.” They also noticed he had blood on his back, arms and legs, and a rather long superficial laceration along his lower back. They determined, based on his comments, it seemed as if he cut himself on a nearby barbed wire fence.

While York Fire Department EMTs checked on Mendez and warmed him up, deputies were advised that there was an active warrant out of California for his arrest. He was placed under arrest.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found a battery charging pack in the center console with a white powdery substance on it, which tested positive as methamphetamine. They also found a small bag with meth.

They noted in court documents that Mendez has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vehicle theft, evading police and possession of stolen vehicles.

Judge Stecker sentenced Mendez to 127 days in jail. He was also given credit for 127 days already served, so his jail term has been fulfilled.