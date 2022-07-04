 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, York News-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Bank
top story

Man gets 10-20 years in sex trafficking case, victim was York County teen

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Anthony C. McCain, 38, of David City, has been sentenced to a term of 10-20 years in a case where he was initially charged with sex trafficking a minor, first degree sexual assault of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance near a school (two counts) and enticement by electronic device.

He was accused of forcibly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in York and then offering to pay for the sexual act with marijuana, as well as offering to pay for future sexual encounters with drugs and money.

The court files indicate the 15-year-old met McCain via Snapchat and he drove to York to meet with the teenager. After meeting up, investigators say the two smoked marijuana in a local cemetery and he forcibly assaulted the victim. Afterwards, according to the affidavit, the victim said McCain offered marijuana in exchange and compensation for the sexual acts.

Through the course of the investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Department contacted a Butler County Corrections officer who was familiar with the suspect and was able to identify McCain as being the same person they sought.

People are also reading…

According to court documents, McCain told the victim that future sexual encounters “would take place between the two, and he would rent a motel room for privacy and further he will pay with money or marijuana in compensation for the performance of sexual acts.”

He was facing a Class 1B felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life; two Class 2 felonies, which carry sentencing spans of 1-50 years in prison; and a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.

Those were amended to one count of first degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class 2 felony, and attempted delivery of a controlled substance near a school, a Class 2A felony. He earlier pleaded no contest to these charges.

This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced McCain to a term of 10-20 years in prison for first degree sexual assault. He was given credit for 397 days already served in the York County Jail. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

He was also sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance near a school. That sentence will be served concurrently with the first one.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News