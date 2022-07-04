Man gets 10-20 years in sex trafficking case, victim was York County teen

YORK – Anthony C. McCain, 38, of David City, has been sentenced to a term of 10-20 years in a case where he was initially charged with sex trafficking a minor, first degree sexual assault of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance near a school (two counts) and enticement by electronic device.

He was accused of forcibly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in York and then offering to pay for the sexual act with marijuana, as well as offering to pay for future sexual encounters with drugs and money.

The court files indicate the 15-year-old met McCain via Snapchat and he drove to York to meet with the teenager. After meeting up, investigators say the two smoked marijuana in a local cemetery and he forcibly assaulted the victim. Afterwards, according to the affidavit, the victim said McCain offered marijuana in exchange and compensation for the sexual acts.

Through the course of the investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Department contacted a Butler County Corrections officer who was familiar with the suspect and was able to identify McCain as being the same person they sought.

According to court documents, McCain told the victim that future sexual encounters “would take place between the two, and he would rent a motel room for privacy and further he will pay with money or marijuana in compensation for the performance of sexual acts.”

He was facing a Class 1B felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life; two Class 2 felonies, which carry sentencing spans of 1-50 years in prison; and a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.

Those were amended to one count of first degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class 2 felony, and attempted delivery of a controlled substance near a school, a Class 2A felony. He earlier pleaded no contest to these charges.

This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced McCain to a term of 10-20 years in prison for first degree sexual assault. He was given credit for 397 days already served in the York County Jail. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

He was also sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance near a school. That sentence will be served concurrently with the first one.