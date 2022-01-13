Man gets $1,000 fine, jail time for transporting drugs

YORK – Jorge Salgado-Perez, 29, of Illinois, has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to time in the York County Jail for transporting a large amount of THC through York County.

Perez appeared in York County District Court this week for sentencing before Judge James Stecker.

Perez was arrested after a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle in which he was riding was searched and a large amount of THC products was found.

Perez was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony, and having no drug tax stamp. As part of a plea agreement, the delivery charge was dropped and Perez pleaded no contest to the remaining charge, which is a Class 4 felony.

In District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons said he was recommending a fine/restitution in the matter, with a value of $1,000.

Perez’s attorney, Alberto Silva, said his client had already paid the $1,000 fine.

“My client was a passenger in the car,” Silva told Judge Stecker. “He has fully complied and cooperated with law enforcement. Also, this was a one-time occurrence has he has no priors.”