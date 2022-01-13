 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets $1,000 fine, jail time for transporting drugs
0 Comments

Man gets $1,000 fine, jail time for transporting drugs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – Jorge Salgado-Perez, 29, of Illinois, has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to time in the York County Jail for transporting a large amount of THC through York County.

Perez appeared in York County District Court this week for sentencing before Judge James Stecker.

Perez was arrested after a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle in which he was riding was searched and a large amount of THC products was found.

Perez was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony, and having no drug tax stamp. As part of a plea agreement, the delivery charge was dropped and Perez pleaded no contest to the remaining charge, which is a Class 4 felony.

In District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons said he was recommending a fine/restitution in the matter, with a value of $1,000.

Perez’s attorney, Alberto Silva, said his client had already paid the $1,000 fine.

“My client was a passenger in the car,” Silva told Judge Stecker. “He has fully complied and cooperated with law enforcement. Also, this was a one-time occurrence has he has no priors.”

“I’m sorry,” Perez said. “I learned my lesson, with the situation I was in.”

Perez was sentenced to 10 days in jail as well, with no credit for any days already served.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists find universal mathematical 'law' hidden in sand ripples

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News