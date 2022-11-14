 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man found with 60 pounds of meth pleads guilty

  • 0
York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Albert Bailey, 53, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has pleaded guilty in federal court in a case involving his being caught with 60 pounds of methamphetamine in York County.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The case began after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2021. Federal agents discovered Bailey was a driver for a group that purchased methamphetamine in California to sell in Iowa. Investigators tracked him down and a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped him on Interstate 80.

A search of the Penske box truck Bailey was driving resulted in the finding of the very large amount of methamphetamine.

Upon his guilty plea, Bailey is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four city council members selected

Four city council members selected

YORK – This year, there were four seats up for election on the York City Council – the ones currently being held by Jeff Pieper, Scott VanEsch…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Holly the Gibbon finds 'Autumn romance' in her final months at Toronto Zoo

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News