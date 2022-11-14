Man found with 60 pounds of meth pleads guilty

YORK – Albert Bailey, 53, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has pleaded guilty in federal court in a case involving his being caught with 60 pounds of methamphetamine in York County.

The case began after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2021. Federal agents discovered Bailey was a driver for a group that purchased methamphetamine in California to sell in Iowa. Investigators tracked him down and a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped him on Interstate 80.

A search of the Penske box truck Bailey was driving resulted in the finding of the very large amount of methamphetamine.

Upon his guilty plea, Bailey is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.