Man fined $9,000 and sent to jail for trafficking drugs

YORK –Dalvon L. Robinson, 31, of High Point, N.C., was sentenced this week in York County District Court in a case involving the possession of 13 pounds of high grade marijuana and THC products.
According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he initiated a stop of a vehicle due to a traffic violation.
Robinson was the driver of that vehicle.
According to the trooper’s affidavit filed with the court, Robinson said he was traveling from Oregon to Ohio and then to North Carolina.
The trooper was advised there was an active arrest warrant for Robinson out of Florida.
A service dog with the patrol alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.
“Located in the back row seats of the van was a plastic bag containing two heat-sealed bags of THC edibles,” the trooper’s affidavit says. “Located in the rear cargo area of the van were a suitcase and a duffel bag – inside these were 13 heat-sealed bags containing 12.5 pounds of marijuana; four packages containing 4.8 ounces of THC wax; and 7.8 ounces of edibles. The total amount was 13 pounds.”
Robinson was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.
Those charges, as part of a plea agreement were amended to one count of no drug tax stamp.
He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.
In York County District Court, Robinson was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be served immediately, with credit for eight days already served. He was also sentenced to two more 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution/fine.