Man fined $9,000 and sent to jail for trafficking drugs

Robinson was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

In York County District Court, Robinson was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be served immediately, with credit for eight days already served. He was also sentenced to two more 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution/fine.