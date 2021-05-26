Man convicted of having cocaine, meth near school accused of violation probation

YORK – In June of 2019, Troy Kuester of York was sentenced to three years of probation after being caught with cocaine and methamphetamine near the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School in York.
Now, he’s back in District Court where he is accused of violating the terms of that probation.
In the initial case, the now-49-year-old was initially charged with the following:
Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
Count 2: Possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Count 3: Possession of concentrated THC, a Class 4 felony.
Count 4: Possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction.
Count 5: Possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.
Court documents said a police officer was on regular duty when he stopped Kuester on West Eighth Street for a traffic violation. The police officer said in his report that Kuester appeared to be impaired and consent was given for a search. Officers say, in the court documents, that they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine pipes, THC wax, digital scales, baggies and marijuana.
Because of the proximity to the school, the enhancement was added by the county attorney’s office.
The charges were later amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony and possession of a controlled substance. Kuester was given three years of probation that will include three 30-day stints in jail which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.
Kuester, who is in custody of the York County Jail, appeared before Judge James Stecker this week.
The judge told Kuester the allegations are that he violated terms of probation that require not breaking laws and abstaining from alcohol and controlled substances.
The public defender’s office has been assigned to this case.
If Kuester’s probation is revoked, he could be facing a possible re-sentencing of up to 20 years in prison.