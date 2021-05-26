Man convicted of having cocaine, meth near school accused of violation probation

YORK – In June of 2019, Troy Kuester of York was sentenced to three years of probation after being caught with cocaine and methamphetamine near the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School in York.

Now, he’s back in District Court where he is accused of violating the terms of that probation.

In the initial case, the now-49-year-old was initially charged with the following:

Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Count 2: Possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Count 3: Possession of concentrated THC, a Class 4 felony.

Count 4: Possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction.

Count 5: Possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.