Man convicted in felony drug case

YORK – This week, in York County District Court, Anthony Mitchell, 45, of Andover, Minn., was convicted in a case involving three felonies related to controlled substances and being a habitual criminal.

Mitchell was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal, a felony, which could add 10-60 years of additional prison time if the case results in a prison sentence.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to the delivery charge and the rest of the charges were dismissed, so he stands convicted of a Class 2A felony.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, on Interstate 80, when he stopped Mitchell’s vehicle for not having a working taillight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell was driving and his passenger was identified as Justice Tranberg, also of Minnesota.

The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that Mitchell did not have any paperwork given to him from the rental company for the vehicle. The deputy says as he was speaking with Mitchell, he could see marijuana scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt.