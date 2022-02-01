Man charged with possessing large amount of meth in York County

YORK – Shawn Arnett, 34, of Grand Island, has been formally charged in York County with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine, having no drug tax stamp and being a habitual criminal.
The case against Arnett has been bound over to District Court.
This case began in the early morning hours when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped vehicle on Interstate 80 due to issues with the vehicle’s lights and muffler.
Arnett was a passenger in that vehicle. The driver was determined to be Bernie Smith.
The deputy’s drug detection canine, Justice, alerted to the presence of narcotics.
A search of Arnett’s person resulted in deputies finding a “small plastic puck-shaped container which held approximately one gram of marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered a Ziploc bag containing a white crystal-like substance which later field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed approximately 29.2 grams. The bag was located in the center arm rest storage compartment directly between where the two men were sitting. A smaller bag was found on the left side of a portable molded storage tray on the floorboard which contained methamphetamine, weighing .4 grams. A glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was also located between the front passenger seat and the center arm rest area,” according to the affidavit filed by the deputy with the court.
A review of Arnett’s criminal history showed he is a convicted felon and is habitual criminal eligible with two prior prison sentences. It was also noted in court document he has convictions for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, obstructing a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He also has two entries on his criminal history for failure to appear.
He has been charged with a Class 1C felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison; a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; and if sent to prison on the other counts while being declared a habitual criminal, he could be facing an additional 10-60 years in prison.