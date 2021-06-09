Man charged with passing counterfeit bills

YORK – Lance Onarheim, 37, of Springfield, Mo., has been charged with two felonies in York County associated with passing counterfeit money.

The case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the eastbound rest area along Interstate 80, in York County, because someone gave a taxi driver a fake $100 bill.

The deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court that the taxi driver said at the scene he gave a man a ride to that location from Grand Island.

The deputy said when the taxi driver handed him the $100 bill, the deputy could immediately tell it was fake. The driver also said he gave the man $40 in change.

While looking around the area, the deputy said a vehicle stopped and the driver said he saw a man running to the west side of the rest area.

The deputy found a man at a gazebo, lying under a picnic table in a sleeping bag.

The man admitted he gave the taxi driver a fake $100 bill.

A records check on the name he provided showed that his given name was actually George Mason Jr.

Onarheim told the deputy his wife was coming to the rest area in the morning to pick him up, although he said he had no cell phone.