Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room

YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room.

His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on the room.

The affidavit says officers found Pfeifer and Paula Underwood, 50, in the room. During the search, officers allegedly found a bag containing 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and 7.7 grams of THC edibles. They also found a plastic baby’s bottle with a glass drug pipe attached.

The officers also found a prescription pill bottle with the label removed which had pills that were identified as being prescription. Court documents also indicate there were several straws with methamphetamine residue, a plastic “bullet” used to snort illicit substances, a metal marijuana pipe and several small plastic bags.

Underwood indicated that Pfeifer had a “significantly larger amount of methamphetamine located in his vehicle parked outside.” According to court documents, Pfeifer told the officers he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend in Lincoln and he denied consent to search.

Shortly afterward, a Nebraska State Patrol canine handler arrived and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. The vehicle was searched and officers found a green military “ammo can” in which they found 10.7 grams. Also located inside the box was a digital scale, 21 empty plastic bags, two syringes (one loaded and one empty), a spoon containing methamphetamine residue and two straws with methamphetamine residue.

Pfeifer has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. He has also been charged with having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.