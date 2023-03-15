YORK – This week, Ryan Warrick, 37, of Yorktown, Virginia, has been charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two other counts after being stopped by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court documents, a deputy was on regular patrol on Interstate 80, a mile west of the Waco exit, when a vehicle with a faulty headlight passed him. After the driver saw the deputy’s cruiser, it is alleged he quickly moved from the passing lane to the driving lane and then onto the shoulder.

A traffic stop was initiated.

Warrick was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

The deputy says in his affidavit he could smell marijuana when he approached the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a marijuana blunt in the ashtray and an ammunition box. Inside the ammunition box, they found 7.6 ounces of raw marijuana in separate plastic bags, 9.1 ounces of concentrated THC, Vyvanse tables, amphetamine tablets, Clonazepam tables, a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun and two .45 caliber magazines containing 14 rounds.

The deputy noted Warrick appeared to be “distributing concentrated THC based on how the items were packaged and the amount he had in his possession. The amount he had was not consistent with personal use. The bottles of pills were not labeled and had no markings consistent with legal medical prescription.

Warrick has been charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony that carries possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, also a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

This week, Warrick was arraigned in York County District Court where he pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

A jury trial has been scheduled for later this summer.