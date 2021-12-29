Man charged with 14 felonies after being caught with meth, firearm and lying about identity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, when another deputy arrived, the driver told him he did have a firearm on his person.

The driver was handcuffed and the deputies conducted a search of his person. It is alleged they found a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun in his jacket pocket. The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and five additional rounds in the inserted magazine. The deputy said a records check revealed he did not possess a concealed weapons permit in any state.

They said they also found 12.9 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies allege they found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, wrapping papers and a bag with marijuana residue.

The man was arrested, later appeared in court and then bonded out.

After the man bonded out, the York County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a man who identified himself as Ray Green Jr. He said he received papers from York County Court, but he hadn’t been arrested in York County. He said his wallet was stolen in Topeka, Kan., a few months earlier and he had reported it stolen. He also said he believed the man who was arrested in York County was Bryan January.