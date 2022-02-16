 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with 12 felonies related to meth distribution and illegal weapons
Man charged with 12 felonies related to meth distribution and illegal weapons

YORK – Robert Shockey, 45, whose addresses are listed in court documents as both Hastings and Harvard, has been charged with 12 felonies related to meth distribution and illegal weapons in York County.

Shockey waived his preliminary hearing this past week in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court for arraignment.

After an investigation in York County, Shockey was arrested and has been charged with the following: one count of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1D felony; four counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, all Class 3 felonies; four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, all Class 3 felonies; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; possession of money during the commission of a drug-related crime, a Class 4 felony; and possession of burglar’s tools, a Class 4 felony.

If convicted of the Class 1D felony, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison.

The Class 3 felonies carry a possible four-year prison sentence and the Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, each.

Court documents indicate Shockey was found to be in possession of two hatchets, a machete and a very large knife with a 12-inch blade. He is prohibited from possessing weapons of any kind due to earlier felony convictions in Clay, Hamilton, Nuckolls and Hall Counties.

His bond has been set at $100,000, 10%.

No further details on the case have yet become available.

He is set to enter a plea in the matter in early March and is being represented by the York County Public Defender’s office.

