Man charged with 12 felonies related to meth distribution and illegal weapons

YORK – Robert Shockey, 45, whose addresses are listed in court documents as both Hastings and Harvard, has been charged with 12 felonies related to meth distribution and illegal weapons in York County.

Shockey waived his preliminary hearing this past week in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court for arraignment.

After an investigation in York County, Shockey was arrested and has been charged with the following: one count of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1D felony; four counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, all Class 3 felonies; four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, all Class 3 felonies; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; possession of money during the commission of a drug-related crime, a Class 4 felony; and possession of burglar’s tools, a Class 4 felony.

If convicted of the Class 1D felony, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison.

The Class 3 felonies carry a possible four-year prison sentence and the Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, each.