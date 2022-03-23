Man charged after being caught with 231 pounds of pot

YORK – A 26-year-old man has been formally charged with five felonies after allegedly being caught with 231 pounds of marijuana in his Winnebago RV in York County.

Adolfo Angel Ramos Jr. of Riverside, Calif., has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he stopped a Winnebago RV for traffic violations.

In court documents, it is alleged that Ramos and his passenger, Andrew Urena, did not present the same information regarding their travel plans when asked questions separately. It is also stated in the affidavit that Ramos appeared to be very nervous while Urena became argumentative.

Another trooper arrived and a NSP canine alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle.

A search was conducted and inside a suitcase on the rear bed they found 1,220 packages of THC infused gummies, weighing about 122 pounds. They also found 35 heat-sealed bags containing pre-rolled marijuana joints, weighting about 109 pounds. They also found 15 packages of marijuana seeds, weighing about 75 grams. The total amount was approximately 231 pounds.

Ramos waived his preliminary hearing in county court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.